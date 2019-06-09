Pres. Trump: I Have to Hit Back Against Fake News

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:31 AM PT – Sunday June 9, 2019

President Trump responds to claims he’s not acting “Presidential.”

On Saturday, the President took to Twitter saying, he knows it is not “Presidential to hit back at corrupt media or the people who work for the corrupt media.”

I know it is not at all “Presidential” to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration. Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true. So we’ll hit back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

He added, when they make false statements the “problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the fake news is true. So we’ll hit back!”

This comes after the President called out the New York Times on Sunday, for an article it published on the U.S. border crisis with Mexico.

In a separate series of tweets, the President disputed the Times’ article for claiming Mexican officials had already agreed to parts of the U.S. -Mexico immigration deal, which was struck between Washington and Mexico on Friday.

President Trump rejected this, saying, he along with past administrations have all tried to reach a deal on the measures but faced resistance from Mexico until now.

The President noted the bilateral U.S.-Mexico cooperation is something that hasn’t happened before, adding more measures were agreed upon that have yet to be announced.

President Trump also said this will put an indefinite suspension on tariff talks against Mexico.