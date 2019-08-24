Pres. Trump holds lunch with Macron ahead of G7 summit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PST – Sat. August 24, 2019

President Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G7 summit.

After his arrival in Biarritz Saturday, the president sat down with his French counterpart at a private luncheon. During that meeting, the president gave an update on relations with France.

The president said he and Macron “have a special relationship” and get along very well despite their differences. He added he looks forward to accomplishing a lot in the next couple of days, saying things are off to a great start.

“So far so good. The weather is perfect. The guest was fantastic. Everybody’s getting along. We will accomplish a lot this weekend and I look forward to it,” President Trump said.

The lunch between the two leaders comes after Macron said he hopes to convince other countries to pull back from their trade wars, saying those tensions have destabilized global economic growth.