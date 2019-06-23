Pres. Trump Halts Expected ICE Raids to give Democrats One ‘Last Chance’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:34 AM PT — Sunday, June 23, 2019

President Trump says he has called off mass ICE deportation raids to give Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to the asylum system and address immigration loopholes.

Sunday, the president made the remark on Twitter, saying ‘this will fix the southern border, together with the help Mexico is now giving us’.

He suggested that if a deal isn’t reached within the next two weeks, then mass deportations were going to be rescheduled and take place right away.

However, for now the deportation sweep has been halted.

The sweep initially expected to take place Sunday, and be conducted by ICE agents. Reports explained the mass deportation aimed to remove up to 2,000 individuals across ten different cities.