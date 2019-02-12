Pres. Trump: Dems Intentionally Slowing Down Appointment Confirmation Process

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:00 AM PT — Sun. Feb. 17, 2019

President Trump says Democrats are intentionally slowing down the appointment confirmation process.

In a tweet on Sunday, the President claimed Senate Democrats are “slow walking” hundreds of qualified people wanting to enter government.

Democrats in the Senate are still slow walking hundreds of highly qualified people wanting to come into government. Never been such an abuse in our country’s history. Mitch should not let Senate go home until all are approved. We need our Ambassadors and all others NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

This comes as the President is once again considering who he will appoint to replace former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley after State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert released a statement on Saturday, saying she has taken her name out of consideration for the post.