Pres. Trump: Dems Intentionally Slowing Down Appointment Confirmation Process

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:00 AM PT — Sun. Feb. 17, 2019

President Trump says Democrats are intentionally slowing down the appointment confirmation process.

In a tweet on Sunday, the President claimed Senate Democrats are “slow walking” hundreds of qualified people wanting to enter government.

This comes as the President is once again considering who he will appoint to replace former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley after State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert released a statement on Saturday, saying she has taken her name out of consideration for the post.

