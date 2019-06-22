Pres. Trump: Calls for Impeachment Will Help a 2020 Re-Election

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:09 AM PT — Saturday, June 22, 2019

The President claims the left’s continued calls for impeachment will end up working against them in 2020.

That’s according to a segment from an upcoming interview with ‘Meet the Press’ released Friday where the President said the impeachment push would make his re-election bid easier.

He also claimed House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has pushed back on the house’s calls for impeachment for that same reason.

Shortly after, President Trump also referenced Attorney General William Barr and his investigation into the origins of the Mueller probe, reiterating his campaign was the victim of illegal spying from democrats.

The full interview with the President is set to air on NBC this Sunday.