Pratt & Whitney says Korean Air orders its engines for up to 50 A321neos



FILE PHOTO - The logo of Korean Airlines is seen at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji FILE PHOTO - The logo of Korean Airlines is seen at its aviation shed in Incheon, South Korea, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

February 11, 2020

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Korean Air Lines Co Ltd <003490.KS> has ordered Pratt & Whitney engines to power up to 50 Airbus SE <AIR.PA> A321neo jets for delivery from 2021, the enginemaker said on Tuesday.

Pratt, owned by United Technologies Corp <UTX.N>, said it was also in talks with Korean Air’s engineering division about joining the enginemaker’s maintenance, repair and overhaul network for the engines.

Pratt competes against CFM International, a joint venture of GE <GE.N> and Safran SA <SAF.PA>, for the supply of engines to the A320neo family of planes.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)