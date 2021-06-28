Powell: state legislatures to reverse 2020 outcomes if fraud found

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:50 PM PT – Monday, June 28, 2021

Attorney Sidney Powell outlined a path to overturn the fraudulent outcomes of last year’s elections. In a new interview, Powell said election audits in Arizona and other states may produce hard evidence of fraud, which would render election outcomes invalid.

Powell stressed the importance of the recent election audits and argued people deserve to have as much information and truth as possible. The attorney also stated the audits in were the most important for state lawmakers to understand by insisting state legislators “have the power to recall the electors for fraud.”

Sidney Powell (6/25) suggests that the election can be overturned by recalling electors for fraud. pic.twitter.com/GXZSEQv0If — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 26, 2021

Powell said election fraud could destroy the legal validity of the 2020 election. Subsequently, state legislatures would have to decertify 2020 results, which would subtract electoral college votes from Joe Biden.

“Fraud vitiates or disposes of everything, undoes everything that wrongfully happened as a result of that fraud,” she explained. “…They ought to have to give us our President back, because we the people, as my new t-shirt says, know Trump won.”

Powell went on to say some officials may be covering up the election fraud to protect the political system. She added this may lead to more dangerous consequences in the long term.