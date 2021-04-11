Trending

Powell: Biden a ‘demented pervert,’ leads weakest admin. ever

A November 19, 2020 photo shows Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis reportedly said that Powell is not a member of the Trump legal team. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Attorney Sidney Powell commented on the latest revelations of corruption, sexual depravity and mental problems at the Biden family.

“A vice president who didn’t even win a primary in her own state and a demented pervert, among other things, who can’t even tie his own shoelaces or know where he is,” Powell said. “They crammed them up our nose with a fork of fraud so blatant that it is visible around the world.”

In a recent interview, Powell said the Democrats realize the weakness of the Biden administration, and that’s why they are trying to cover up the blatant fraud in last year’s elections.

She also said the Chinese Communist Party appears to control many officials in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: (AFP OUT) U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping shake hands before an expanded bilateral meeting with other U.S. and Chinese officials in the Roosevelt Room at the White House February 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. While in Washington, Vice President Xi will meet with Biden, President Barack Obama and other senior Administration officials to discuss a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14: Joe Biden and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping shook hands at the White House February 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

“The level of corruption and control that the Chinese Communist Party and other outside influences is the bulk of the problem,” Powell stated. “The Chinese have either bought people, bribed people, extorted people or are blackmailing people.”

Powell also said the ongoing election audit in Arizona will reveal at least 100,000 illegal ballots cast for the Biden-Harris ticket.

