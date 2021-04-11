Powell: Biden a ‘demented pervert,’ leads weakest admin. ever

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:10 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Attorney Sidney Powell commented on the latest revelations of corruption, sexual depravity and mental problems at the Biden family.

“A vice president who didn’t even win a primary in her own state and a demented pervert, among other things, who can’t even tie his own shoelaces or know where he is,” Powell said. “They crammed them up our nose with a fork of fraud so blatant that it is visible around the world.”

In a recent interview, Powell said the Democrats realize the weakness of the Biden administration, and that’s why they are trying to cover up the blatant fraud in last year’s elections.

She also said the Chinese Communist Party appears to control many officials in the U.S.

“The level of corruption and control that the Chinese Communist Party and other outside influences is the bulk of the problem,” Powell stated. “The Chinese have either bought people, bribed people, extorted people or are blackmailing people.”

Powell also said the ongoing election audit in Arizona will reveal at least 100,000 illegal ballots cast for the Biden-Harris ticket.