Potential sentencing juror for Parkland school shooter dismissed because of ‘sugar daddy,’ upcoming events

Nikolas Cruz, with his face mask pulled down, sits at the defense table during the third day of preliminary jury screening in the penalty phase of his trial, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to the 2018 murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The jury selection that will decide the fate of the Parkland shooter continues. This comes as a potential Nikolas Cruz sentencing juror was excused from the trial after saying she would be too busy to participate due to birthdays, her kids, her husband and “sugar daddy.”

As the jury selection process began for Cruz’s trial earlier this week, a juror known as “Miss Bristol” told a Florida judge she may not be able to make it due to scheduling conflicts of hers and her son’s upcoming birthday’s. She then dropped the bombshell of the potential struggle she will face in juggling time between her husband and sugar daddy.

Miss Bristol was reportedly not the only juror to be dismissed, but the judge was visibly confused by her excuse. The selection is expected to take a couple of months while Cruz’s sentencing trial is expected to last from June through September.

Cruz pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018 and jurors will determine whether he receives the death penalty.

