Potential sentencing juror for Parkland school shooter dismissed because of ‘sugar daddy,’ upcoming events

UPDATED 7:12 AM PT – Friday, April 8, 2022

The jury selection that will decide the fate of the Parkland shooter continues. This comes as a potential Nikolas Cruz sentencing juror was excused from the trial after saying she would be too busy to participate due to birthdays, her kids, her husband and “sugar daddy.”

As the jury selection process began for Cruz’s trial earlier this week, a juror known as “Miss Bristol” told a Florida judge she may not be able to make it due to scheduling conflicts of hers and her son’s upcoming birthday’s. She then dropped the bombshell of the potential struggle she will face in juggling time between her husband and sugar daddy.

Miss Bristol was reportedly not the only juror to be dismissed, but the judge was visibly confused by her excuse. The selection is expected to take a couple of months while Cruz’s sentencing trial is expected to last from June through September.

Cruz pleaded guilty to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018 and jurors will determine whether he receives the death penalty.

