Pot company Aurora Cannabis plans layoffs, closing five facilities



FILE PHOTO: The Logo for Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canadian licensed cannabis producer, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The Logo for Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canadian licensed cannabis producer, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO> <ACB.N> said on Tuesday it will lay off a big part of its workforce and plans to shut five facilities over the next two quarters, as the cash-crunched cannabis industry finds itself scrambling to cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian pot producer said it has cut its selling, general and administrative workforce by 25% and will lay off another 30% of its production staff over the next two quarters.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)