Portugal’s tourism collapses in April due to coronavirus

May 29, 2020

LISBON (Reuters) – The number of overnight stays by tourists in Portugal dropped 98.3% to nearly 71,000 last month from the previous year, showing the sector’s collapse as lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus grounded flights and kept visitors away.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate overnight stays by Britons, the main source of tourism for Portugal, fell 99.3% in April compared to the same period in 2019.

