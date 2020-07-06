Trending

Portugal’s Costa says EU must act swiftly on coronavirus response

Spanish PM Sanchez meets Portuguese PM Costa at Sao Bento Palace, in Lisbon
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa meet at Sao Bento Palace, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lisbon, Portugal July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

July 6, 2020

LISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa urged his fellow leaders in the European Union on Monday to move swiftly when they meet next week to approve plans for a coronavirus recovery fund.

“It is essential that Europe does not waste more time and can give a common and sufficiently robust response to the coronavirus crisis,” Costa said, speaking after a one-to-one meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Gareth Jones)

