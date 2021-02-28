Portland rioters cause property damage during ICE protests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:10 AM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Chaos ensued in Portland, Oregon as rioters pushed their far-left agenda. Hundreds took to the streets Saturday night — this time — to call to abolish Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Reports said protesters marched through the city’s Pearl District and left shattered windows and damaged vehicles in their wake.

Businesses including a Starbucks, Chipotle, and a bank were the targets of vandalism. Owners are already struggling amid the pandemic and said they don’t know how to protect their businesses.

An Umpqua Bank has a window broken as well in downtown Portland during a protest pic.twitter.com/e9RPBgWiuE — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) February 28, 2021

“Do I have to invest $30,000 to $40,000 to turn around and board up our business?” Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice questioned. “What do I have to do to protect ourselves in a time frame where we just don’t have that kind of money anymore? We’ve been spending the money just to try to survive. Now we have to spend money because somebody’s going to have this group get together.”

The night of violence came amid pushback against Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Meanwhile, Biden has turned his back on campaign promises to put an end to detention centers for underage migrants.

Authorities cleared the Pearl District at 10 p.m. and several arrests were made.