Portland chief of police steps down

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:11 AM PT — Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The Portland Bureau chief of police has resigned from her position. On Monday, Jami Resch announced she will be replaced by Lt. Chuck Lovell as chief. Resch said the bureau “needs to be the leader in change” to instill trust in the community amid calls for reform.

I have listened and our community and you have said show us change. PPB needs to be the leader in change. It starts with trust. This change in leadership comes from my heart.Chuck Lovell has been dedicated to service his entire life. I am 100% confident in him and his leadership. — Jami Resch (@ChiefResch) June 8, 2020

Resch, who is a 20 year veteran of the bureau, said Lovell is a good fit for the position because he did not seek it out. This comes as George Floyd protests continue across the nation, less than six months after Resch assumed the post.

“I am a public servant, I am going to show up every day with a servants heart. I’m going give the best service that I can. I’m going to listen. I’m going to care about the community and I’m going to care about the people in the organization. All I can do is be me and I’m looking forward to this journey.”

— Chief Chuck Lovell, Portland Police Bureau

Lovell said there are more good police officers than bad and as chief he will demand accountability from his officers. Meanwhile, Resch said she plans to continue working with the bureau, but has not yet determined which role she will fill.