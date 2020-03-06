Pope accepts resignation of cardinal Barbarin amid sex abuse case



FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon, arrives at the courthouse to attend his appeal trial in Lyon, France, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot FILE PHOTO: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon, arrives at the courthouse to attend his appeal trial in Lyon, France, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

March 6, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of French cardinal Philippe Barbarin who had been caught up in a sex abuse case, the archbishop of Reims said in a statement.

A French appeals court overturned in January an earlier ruling against Barbarin, in which he was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.

(Reporting by Geert de Clercq and Maya Nikolaeva)