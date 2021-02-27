Pompeo: We have truly upended the status quo

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touted the Trump administration’s foreign policy record. He took the stage at CPAC on Saturday, where he went over a number of the Trump administration’s achievements.

I want to arm you with facts that demonstrate the massive accomplishments we had these past four years. And now that I’m no longer a diplomat, I’m going to let it rip. See you in a couple hours at @CPAC! — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) February 27, 2021

“We’ve demonstrated enormous resistance, resistance to socialism, to the woke cancel culture, talked to some about that. We’ve resisted seeing our liberty and our freedoms slipping away,” Pompeo stated. “This is a noble, worthy fight and we’re in it. We fought hard. We fought for it hard on nearly every front, and we will always fight for it.”

Pompeo went on to talk about jobs during the Trump administration, noting there were more openings than people looking for a job during those four years. He continued to highlight his record and the administration by talking about achievements abroad.

“I was with the President so many trips and he would tell his counterparts across the world, he would say, look I’m going to put America first as the President of the United States, and I expect you will put your country and your people first and we’ll work together and accomplish this for both our countries,” Pompeo explained. “And we did that.”

He added that the GOP has endured name calling but despite that, he is proud of the fight.