Pompeo to visit Japan, South Korea, Mongolia next week -U.S. State Department

September 29, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia between Oct. 4 and 8, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

“On October 6 in Tokyo, Secretary Pompeo will participate in the second meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan,” the State Department said in a statement.

He will visit Mongolia on Oct. 6 and South Korea on Oct. 7 and 8, it said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)