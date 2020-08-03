Pompeo, Taliban negotiator discuss Afghan peace process: Taliban spokesman

August 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a video meeting on Monday with the Taliban’s chief negotiator, Mullah Baradar Akhund, to discuss the Afghanistan peace process, a Taliban spokesman said.

Pompeo and Baradar, who is based in Qatar, also discussed the issue of prisoners whose release by the Afghan government is demanded by the insurgents, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman in Doha, said on Twitter.

