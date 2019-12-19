Pompeo says U.S. to restrict visas for Iranian officials detaining peaceful protesters



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes a statement to the press at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes a statement to the press at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

December 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will restrict visas for current or former Iranian officials who abuse or detain peaceful protests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, as Washington ramps up its campaign to pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The unrest in Iran began on Nov. 15 after the Iranian government abruptly raised fuel prices by as much as 200%. It spread to more than 100 cities and towns and turned political as young and working-class protesters demanded clerical leaders step down.

(This story in second paragraph corrects 300 percent to 200 percent)

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)