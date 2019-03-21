Pompeo puts blame on Cuba, Russia for exacerbating the conflict in Venezuela

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:42 AM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

The State Department is speaking out on the situation in Venezuela, pointing the finger at Cuba and Russia for contributing to the crisis. Secretary Mike Pompeo held a press conference Monday, where he called out the countries for contributing to Venezuela’s unrest.

Pompeo claimed Cuba is the true imperialist power, saying it sustains death and misery of the Venezuelan citizens.

The state secretary also took aim at Russia, citing the Kremlin’s veto of a United Nations resolution that called for free elections in Venezuela. Pompeo said Russia is the primary provider of economic and arms support of the Maduro regime.

“Russia too has created this crisis, it too for its own reasons is thwarting the Venezuelan people’s legitimate democratic hopes and their dreams,” stated the U.S. secretary of state. “Moscow, like Havana, continues to provide political cover to Maduro regime, while pressuring countries to disregard the democratic legitimacy of the interim president Guaido.”

Pompeo also rejected allegations the U.S. is responsible for crippling power outages ravaging Venezuela. He said the U.S. is only interested in the welfare of the Venezuelan people.