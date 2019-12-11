Pompeo: President Trump warned Russia against election meddling, contests Lavrov’s account

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT — Wednesday, December 11, 2019

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated that President Trump warned Russian diplomats against meddling in U.S. elections. Pompeo contested earlier remarks made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who claimed he didn’t discuss meddling with President Trump.

The secretary stressed both himself and the president told the Russian delegation not to interfere with U.S. politics.

“President Trump made clear in the meeting that he had with Foreign Minister Lavrov and the rest of the Russian team that…(he) finds their meddling in our elections unacceptable, in the very same way that I had said earlier,” stated Pompeo.

These remarks come amid ongoing Democrat attempts to disrupt the Russian-American dialogue. Secretary Pompeo said the White House may provide an in depth account of the president’s warning to Russia.

“We’ll publish all the documents we think appropriate,” he said. “We think we’ve shared plenty of facts to show what happened in the 2016 election with our Russian counterparts – we don’t think there’s any mistake about what really transpired there.”

The secretary also highlighted the president’s ongoing effort to bring American citizens detained overseas back home.