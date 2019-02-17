Pompeo: North Korea not clear on scope of closing Yongbyon nuclear facility

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:37 AM PT — Friday, March 01, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is shedding even more light on the abrupt ending to the second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

During a conference in the Philippines Friday, Pompeo reaffirmed North Korea wanted full sanctions relief, but “lacked clarity” on what it was ready to do in order to dismantle the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center.

The facility is the only known source of plutonium for the north’s nuclear weapons program, which Pyongyang has promised and failed to shut down several times in the past.

“They were pretty expansive with respect to what they are prepared to do at Yongbyon, but there was still not complete clarity with respect to full scope of what it is they were prepared to offer,” explained Pompeo. “It’s one of the reasons I hope we can get back, so we can put some definition around that.”

The U.S. secretary of state said the U.S. remains anxious to get back to the negotiating table to continue the next round of denuclearization talks.