Pompeo meets Abu Dhabi crown prince, discusses Iran



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates June 24, 2019. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

June 24, 2019

CAIRO (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday discussed countering the threat from Iran in the region with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Mission in the UAE said.

Pompeo arrived in the UAE capital after a visit to Saudi Arabia. A senior U.S. State Department official earlier said the United States is building a coalition with its allies to protect Gulf shipping lanes by having “eyes on all shipping”, following attacks on oil tankers that Washington has blamed on Iran.

