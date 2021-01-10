Pompeo lifts Taiwan restrictions, hopes to continue building relations

OAN Newsroom

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lifted self-imposed diplomatic restrictions with Taiwanese officials. Saturday, Pompeo said he hopes to “break the shackles with one of America’s most reliable allies.”

Today, I am lifting all self-imposed restrictions on executive branch agencies’ interactions with their counterparts from Taiwan. This action will benefit both of our great democracies. https://t.co/JmxE5jsZYf — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 9, 2021

American diplomats, service members and other officials were previously banned from contact with Taiwanese counterparts. Pompeo said these complex restrictions have been in place for decades, describing them as “an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing.”

In recent years, the Trump administration has increased support in Taiwan and both countries have engaged in military transactions.

Lifting the restrictions is expected to upset China, who maintains their stance that Taiwan is part of the Chinese government. The so-called “one-China” policy is widely recognized by the international community, and a sensitive topic for Chinese officials who condemn U.S. involvement.

“Actions made by the U.S. seriously violate the one-China principle, and the three joint bulletins from China and the U.S.,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “There is only one China in the world, and the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft is scheduled to visit Taiwan next week, prompting another warning from China.

Pompeo said the U.S. government maintains relationships with unofficial partners around the world and Taiwan is no exception. He hopes America will maintain its strong ties with the country.

