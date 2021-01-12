Secy. Pompeo: Iran harboring al-Qaeda militants

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes al-Qaeda stands to “gain strength and capabilities” in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In an update Tuesday, Pompeo announced sanctions on Iran based al-Qaeda leaders, putting a bounty on the heads of the terrorist group’s leaders.

As with the CCP and the Chinese people, we have to keep making a distinction between the radical Islamist Iranian regime and the people of Iran. The Iranian people didn't elect their tormentors. They deserve so much better. https://t.co/T2bzV95K3c pic.twitter.com/logM9ox2qu — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 12, 2021

He argued that Iran has given “a new operational headquarters” to terrorist networks who currently plot fresh atrocities from Tehran.

Secretary Pompeo warned Iran is the “largest state sponsor of terrorism,” and it poses a grave national security threat.

“We now have the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the home base for al-Qaeda,” Pompeo stated. “They are partners in terrorism, partners in hate. This axis poses a grave threat to the security of nations and to the American homeland itself.”

Pompeo offered $7 million for information helping find al-Qaeda’s leader, Muhammad Abbatay.

