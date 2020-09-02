Pompeo defends RNC address, saying State Dept. found it lawful



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. September 2, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. September 2, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday defended his appearance last week at the Republican National Convention, saying it was reviewed by the department as lawful.

Pompeo, a Trump appointee widely believed to harbor presidential aspirations, addressed the convention in a recorded video from a Jerusalem rooftop during an official trip. Critics said he broke with decades of protocol in using his appointed office for partisan purposes.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)