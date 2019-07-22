Pompeo declines to say if U.S. would extend waivers for Iran’s trading partners

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:58 AM PT — Monday, July 22, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to provide a deadline to revoke the remaining waivers for Iran’s trading partners.

During a press conference in El Salvador Sunday, Pompeo refused to say whether the State Department has renewed its 90 day waiver related to Iran’s nuclear program. The waiver allows countries to conduct business with Iran without facing secondary sanctions by the U.S.

Pompeo said his department will announce its decision when the waiver expires later this week.

“I appreciate the question on waivers with respect to Iran, I never get it out in front of sanctions or sanctions decisions before we’re prepared to make the announcement,” he stated. “We’re just a few days away from that 90 day time limit, I’m confident on day 90 you’ll know the answer.”

Pompeo also reiterated support for interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaido and praised El Salvador’s efforts to curb mass migration into the U.S.