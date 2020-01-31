Pompeo assures Ukraine of support against Russia: Ukraine statement



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko as they attend a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko as they attend a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

KIEV (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Ukraine of Washington’s full support in stopping Russian aggression, the Ukrainian government said in a statement on Friday after Pompeo met Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kiev.

Pompeo is the most senior U.S. official to visit Ukraine since impeachment proceedings opened against U.S. President Donald Trump last year over allegations he pressured Ukraine’s leaders to investigate the son of his Democratic rival.

