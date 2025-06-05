Do you strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove, or strongly disapprove of President Trump’s job performance?
- Strongly favorable (67%, 2 Votes)
- Somewhat favorable (33%, 1 Votes)
- Somewhat unfavorable (0%, 0 Votes)
- Strongly unfavorable (0%, 0 Votes)
- Uncertain (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 3
Do you strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove, or strongly disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the economy?
- Strongly favorable (100%, 2 Votes)
- Somewhat favorable (0%, 0 Votes)
- Somewhat unfavorable (0%, 0 Votes)
- Strongly unfavorable (0%, 0 Votes)
- Uncertain (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 2
Do you strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove, or strongly disapprove of President Trump’s use of tariffs?
- Strongly favorable (50%, 1 Votes)
- Somewhat favorable (50%, 1 Votes)
- Somewhat unfavorable (0%, 0 Votes)
- Strongly unfavorable (0%, 0 Votes)
- Uncertain (0%, 0 Votes)
Total Voters: 2
