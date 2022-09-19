Poll shows Biden’s approval rating up to 45%

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:23 AM PT –Monday, September 19, 2022

An Associated Press-NORC poll released on Thursday showed that Biden’s approval rating is rising. 45-percent of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance. This is a nine percent surge compared to the same survey that was released back in July.

However, 53-percent of respondents still disapprove of Biden. A majority of those surveyed disapprove of the state of the economy under his administration. The surge in Biden’s approval is fueled by growing support among Democrats following the recent passage of a number of pieces of liberal legislation.

Hannah Fingerhut, an Associated Press polling reporter spoke on Biden’s increased approval rating.

“The boost in Biden’s job approval rating is driven by a renewed support among Democrats who have seen Biden pass major legislation over the past few weeks on climate change, guns and healthcare,” she said. “Democrats have also become a lot more positive about the state of the economy and Biden’s approach to it, even though Americans overall still remain largely negative.”

Thursdays poll also revealed that 27-percent of respondents believe the country is headed in the right direction.

