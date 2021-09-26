Poll: Most Republicans indicate they would support President Trump in 2024 GOP presidential primary

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:23 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

A recent survey found 59 percent of GOP voters would “definitely” or “probably” vote for 45th President Trump in the 2024 presidential primary. That’s according to a recent Echelon Insights survey, where 40 percent of respondents indicated they would certainly back the 45th president, while 19 percent indicated they were likely to support him.

The poll also notably found 69 percent of respondents said they’d like Trump to run in 2024, with 30 percent believing he should run unopposed.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham said he hopes Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Graham made the comment during a speech in Michigan on Saturday in which he praised Trump over a number of issues.

He noted Trump brought order to the southern border during his time in office, and highlighted his work to place conservative judges on the federal bench. Graham also commended “Operation Warp Speed” as one of the most significant medical accomplishments in U.S. history.

He went on to thank Trump for making the coronavirus vaccine available to the world, adding he saved a lot of lives.