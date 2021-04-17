Poll: Majority of voters support Second Amendment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

A recent poll found 72 percent of likely voters back the Second Amendment and its protections for Americans who want to own firearms.

According to the data released by McLaughlin and Associates this week, 73.4 percent of respondents have said the founders understood the necessity for law-abiding citizens to legally own firearms.

The more Joe Biden says about guns, the more any serious gun owner understands he knows nothing about them. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 17, 2021

That same percentage of respondents believe the Second Amendment is one of the most cherished civil rights in the Constitution. A majority of voters have also said enforcement of current gun laws is more important than passing new restrictive legislation.