Poll: Majority of voters support Second Amendment

JERSEY CITY - MARCH 25: Lateif Dickerson displays one of his prized pistols at his gun instruction headquarters on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Dickerson, a weapons specialist who teaches marksmanship and gun handling, is a firm believer in the Second Amendment and the right to own firearms. In the wake of recent mass shootings, the Biden administration is pushing for the Senate to pass gun legislation already passed by the House. Area gun businesses have seen a rise in sales recently that has even led to a shortage of bullets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

JERSEY CITY – MARCH 25: Lateif Dickerson displays one of his prized pistols at his gun instruction headquarters on March 25, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

A recent poll found 72 percent of likely voters back the Second Amendment and its protections for Americans who want to own firearms.

According to the data released by McLaughlin and Associates this week, 73.4 percent of respondents have said the founders understood the necessity for law-abiding citizens to legally own firearms.

That same percentage of respondents believe the Second Amendment is one of the most cherished civil rights in the Constitution. A majority of voters have also said enforcement of current gun laws is more important than passing new restrictive legislation.

