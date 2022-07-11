Poll: Majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to run for re-election in 2024

OAN NEWSROOM

According to a new poll, nearly two-thirds of Democrat voters do not want President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024. In the New York Times and Siena College survey released Monday, 64 percent of respondents said they would prefer the party have a new presidential nominee in 2024.Respondents cited Biden’s age and job performance as the top two reasons for wanting another nominee.

The poll also notably found 94 percent of respondents under the age of 30 believe Democrats should nominate someone other than Biden who is the oldest president in US history. This comes as Biden continues to face tough criticism over his behavior, in turn, sparking new concerns about his mental fitness for office.

Joe Biden reading off the teleprompter: "…end of quote. Repeat the line." This is getting embarrassing for our country. pic.twitter.com/SWh0cJqzOI — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) July 8, 2022

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, 45th President Donald Trump noted there are a lot of people Biden’s age and older who are as good and sharp as ever. However, Trump said Biden is not one of them. Trump stressed that Biden’s cognitive and mental problems have nothing to do with his age and he quipped life doesn’t truly begin until 80.

To add fuel to the fire, it appears Biden has become the most hated president in the past 75 years as America faces deepening economic and social crises. According to FiveThirtyEight polling Monday, Biden’s approval rating of 38 percent is the lowest among all presidents since 1945 except Harry Truman.

Back in 1946, Truman’s rating was 33 percent. This can be compared to Trump’s rating of 42 percent at the same point in his presidency along with Richard Nixon’s rating of 54 percent and Dwight Eisenhower’s rating of 70 percent. The poll also shows Republican presidents fared better during their second year in office than their Democrat counterparts.