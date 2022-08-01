Poll: GOP to get 230 House seats in Nov. midterms

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 AM PT – Monday, August 1, 2022

A new poll claims Republicans would get a slight advantage over Democrats in the House of Representatives after this year’s midterms. According to CBS News’ “battleground tracker,” the GOP would secure 230 seats in the House this November while Democrats would hold 205 seats. The poll found Republicans would get 12 seats more than the 218 required to control the lower chamber.

Meanwhile, a rising number of voters are leaning Republican in upcoming midterms due to economic recession, runaway inflation and other Democrat policy failures. Republicans are expecting a much larger red wave that is predicted by this poll.

“Well, they are afraid of us,” stated Kari Lake, (R) Arizona gubernatorial candidate. “They thought that when they stole that election in 2020 they made Donald Trump, the America First movement and all the patriots go away. That we would just crawl off and never return, but we’re emboldened. We’re not gonna back down and we’re gonna fight.”



The CBS poll also found enthusiasm among Democrat voters is extremely low and they are less likely to show up to vote than Republicans.