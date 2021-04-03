Trending

Poll: Fewer than half of likely voters support vaccine passports

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 18: COVID-19 vaccines were stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital on December 18, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:35 AM PT – Saturday, April 3, 2021

A new poll indicated a majority of Americans do not believe vaccine passports are a good idea.

The survey released on Thursday from Rasmussen asked if requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to return to pre-pandemic activities was a good or bad idea. A mere 44 percent of likely voters said it was a good idea, with 57 percent of Democrats supporting vaccine passports and 33 percent of Republicans.

New York has already rolled out their version of the passports called the Excelsior Pass, and the White House has been promoting the practice.

“We expect, as Andy Slavitt I think alluded to, that a determination or development of a vaccine passport, or whatever you want to call it, will be driven by the private sector,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated. “Ours will more be focused on guidelines that can be used as a basis.”

Conservatives across the country are standing up against the passports, saying they limit the freedoms of Americans.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued an executive order on Friday, which banned local governments as well as businesses from mandating vaccine passports.

