Poll: FBI raid boosts Trump’s popular support

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Former President Donald Trump appears to be enjoying a surge in popular support, following the FBI invasion of his Mar-a-Lago home. According to a poll by NBC News, Trump’s popularity among Republican voters increased by seven-points since the raid. Forty-one percent of voters said they identify with Trump more than the GOP, which is up from 34 percent before the raid.

This data comes after a report by found the Biden administration was conspiring with the National Archives since April to force Trump to return all materials he had from his presidency. Meanwhile, Trump is suing the federal government to force officials to give him back all items stolen from his property.

“The White House stated strongly that they were NOT INVOLVED, and knew absolutely nothing about, the political Witch Hunt going on with me, & that they didn’t know anything at all about the Break-In of Mar-a-Lago. This was strongly reiterated again & again. WRONG! Remember, these are the people who spied on my campaign, denied it, & got caught. Through the great reporting of John Solomon (Fake Pulitzer Prize?), documents reveal they knew everything, in fact led the charge – a political NO, NO!” — Donald Trump via Truth Social

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently chimed in on the matter, stating the Biden DOJ and FBI are weaponized against political opponents of the Democrats. In an interview Tuesday, America’s governor said the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s home appears to be politically motivated.

“So the FBI has a history now of weaponizing its power to go after people that it doesn’t like…they went after Donald Trump specifically with Russia collusion, even when he became president and they were basically trying to drive him out of office based on a conspiracy theory,” he noted.

DeSantis added, Trump has been the target of federal agencies since running for president in 2016 and Democrats went after him based off the Russia hoax, which turned out to be a debunked conspiracy theory. The governor stressed federal agencies have become the enforcement arm of Democrats against everybody else.

“You have seen FBI agents falsify FISA applications to get surveillance on innocent Americans,” he explained. “We’re seeing what’s happening with this Michigan kidnapping hoax, which is a total disaster for the bureau. You look at what’s happened with having FBI agents surveil parents going to school board meetings. Who would have ever thought that?”

DeSantis also made a joke about his recent conversations with Trump, saying the Biden DOJ and FBI would leak their communications to the New York Times.