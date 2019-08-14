Poll: Farmers support tariffs on China

OAN Newsroom

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

A survey conducted by Iowa State University has found that farmers in Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois support President Trump’s tariffs against China. According to the study, nearly 60-percent of respondents in those states expressed support for the ongoing trade war, while 14-percent had neutral feelings on the matter.

This comes after Beijing announced earlier this month it would be suspending purchases of all U.S. agricultural farm products in response to the Trump administration’s recent round of tariffs targeting $300 billion in Chinese imports.

Although the heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing has resulted in a near $10 billion decrease in U.S. agricultural exports to China, domestic farm exports have continued to rise. This suggests other countries have started buying products that China has dropped.

Nonetheless, farmers feel the tariffs have put pressure on their industry with nearly 80-percent of respondents saying they fear farmers will bear the brunt of the trade dispute. President Trump has been eager to address this fear.

“Again, they’ve said this many times, they’ve said they’re going to buy farm products, so far they’ve disappointed me with the truth,” he stated. “They haven’t been truthful or let’s say they have certainly delayed this decision, but it’s their intention to buy a lot of farm products and we did, we had a very good call with China.”

On Tuesday, the president announced he will be holding off on a number of tariffs scheduled for September, so consumers won’t be affected during the holiday season.

“We’re doing this for Christmas season, just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers, but so far they’ve had virtually none,” explained President Trump. “The only impact has been that we’ve collected almost $60 billion from China, compliments of China, but just in case they might have an impact on people, what we’ve done is we’ve delayed it so that they won’t be relevant for the Christmas shopping season.”