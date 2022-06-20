Trending

Poll: Biden’s job approval hits new low at 32%

President Joe Biden reacts when asked how he was feeling as he leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending a Mass, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Bystanders cheered as he was asked how he was feeling. He smiled, and took three hops forward, making a jump-rope motion with his hands. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden reacts when asked how he was feeling as he leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending a Mass, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:07 AM PT – Monday, June 20 2022

A new poll has revealed President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to a new low amid expectations of economic recession. According to data collected by Civiqs, Biden’s job approval fell to 32 percent in June, which down from 34 percent in May. This marks its lowest level since the Democrat took office last year.

A whopping 57 percent of respondents said they do not approve of Biden’s job performance. In addition to this, the President’s net approval ratings are now negative in 48 states, which is up from 47 states last month with the exception of Hawaii and Vermont. Biden now has a national net approval rating of -25 and most respondents are concerned about his poor handling of the economy.

Meanwhile, Biden’s officials have continued to downplay risks of an economic downturn, despite economists warning of 72 percent odds of a recession. In an interview Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed consumer spending is strong and it supports economic growth, despite shrinking household incomes.

“It’s natural now that we expect a transition to steady and stable growth, but I don’t think a recession is at all inevitable,” Yellen asserted.

Economists have said rising federal interest rates and runaway inflation are undermining financial well-being of Americans. In the meantime, investors have said a recession is likely. According to Bloomberg Economics models, the odds of this happening is now at 72 percent.

Despite all the warnings, Yellen also called to remove some tariffs on China that were imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 as the Biden administration claims such restrictions serve “no strategic purpose.”

MORE NEWS: June Is Internet Safety Awareness Month

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE