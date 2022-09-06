Poll: 64% of Americans expect a rise in political violence

OAN Newsroom

September 6, 2022

A growing number of Americans are worried about mounting threats of political violence. A new poll by CBS News and YouGov found 64 percent of respondents believe America will see further rise in political violence in coming years. This compared to just 51 percent who expected an increase in political violence in January 2021.

The Biden administration is now under fire for labeling Donald Trump supporters as “dangerous extremists,” which critics say fuels more political division. Republicans are asserting that Biden should work to solve the crises he created, instead of pitting Americans against one another.

“I was stunned at how divisive this speech was last night,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) in regards to President Biden’s recent primetime address. “And at a time where people across America, I know in Virginia, are worried about some of the most basic issues: rising inflation and trying to make ends meet, crime and oh by the way education challenges. And it’s a time when, in fact, we’ve gotta focus on these issues and our President jumped out and was incredibly divisive, trying to pit Americans against one another.”

Joe Biden is an anti-worker president: •Real wages are down

•56% of Americans say their financial situation is getting WORSE

•The average American has $11,000 LESS in savings than last year Biden does not care about working Americans. — GOP (@GOP) September 6, 2022

The poll also found only 10 percent of Americans expect political violence to subside moving forward.