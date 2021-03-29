Poll: 57% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of gun laws

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:24 AM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Americans are breaking with Joe Biden over key issues within his administration. An ABC News/ISPOS poll released Sunday found a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling gun violence nationwide.

The poll found more than 57 percent of participants did not approve of Biden’s plan to lower gun violence. This comes as Biden has said his administration is looking into ways to restrict gun ownership. However, several lawmakers have said his plans for gun ownership are far too selective.

57% of Americans disapprove of Pres. Biden's handling of gun violence and the surge of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, per new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/IU7rghcGyp pic.twitter.com/5fInvgBFhl — ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2021

Biden is also facing backlash from within his own party as some Democrats argue for banning firearms completely while others look to compromise with opposing viewpoints.

Meanwhile, that same poll found another 57 percent of respondents disapproved of Joe Biden’s handling of the southern border. Additionally, 54 percent of respondents said they view the situation at the border as a crisis.

This comes as Biden has repeatedly put the matter on the back burner and has attempted to shift the blame to President Trump.

“I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law, international law as well as on human dignity,” Biden stated.

More than 19,000 migrants have been taken into U.S. custody so far this year.