Poll: 53% of adult Americans feel President Trump is a better GOP leader than Lincoln

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:35 PM PT — Saturday, November 30, 2019

A recent poll revealed the majority of Americans consider President Trump a better GOP leader than Abraham Lincoln. The Economist and YouGov poll released on Friday showed 53 percent of U.S. adult citizens view President Trump as a better Republican president than Abraham Lincoln.

From new YouGov poll…. A Majority (53%) of Republicans think Donald Trump was a better President than Abraham Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/CrsiYeLUdJ — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) November 29, 2019

Researchers surveyed 1,500 American adults of all political affiliations earlier this week, including Democrats, Independents and Republicans.

Some speculated the poll was fueled by comments from President Trump, who compared himself to Lincoln in the past.

“With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that has ever held this office,” stated the president.

The poll was taken just after the second round of impeachment hearings concluded. Some argued it shows how little the probe and mainstream media have affected the nation’s perception of President Trump.

.@newtgingrich just stated that there has been no president since Abraham Lincoln who has been treated worse or more unfairly by the media than your favorite President, me! At the same time there has been no president who has accomplished more in his first two years in office! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2019

Related: President Trump Makes Surprise Holiday Visit To Troops In Afghanistan