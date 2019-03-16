Poll: 41% of Americans view Rep. AOC negatively, up from 26% in September

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:10 AM PT – Sat. March 16, 2019

The public’s perception of New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is becoming more negative.

According to a Gallup Poll released on Friday, 41% of American adults now have an unfavorable opinion of Ocasio-Cortez, just two months into her first term.

That’s up from 26% last September, in the wake of her primary win over longtime Representative Joe Crowley.

Support for Ocasio-Cortez largely breaks down along party lines, with 56% of Democrats backing the freshman Rep., compared to just 5% of Republicans