Trending

Poll: 41% of Americans view Rep. AOC negatively, up from 26% in September

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:10 AM PT – Sat. March 16, 2019

The public’s perception of New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is becoming more negative.

In this Feb. 27, 2019, photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listens to questioning of Michael Cohen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ocasio-Cortez and several of her allies were accused this week by a conservative group of improperly masking political spending during the 2018 campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

According to a Gallup Poll released on Friday, 41% of American adults now have an unfavorable opinion of Ocasio-Cortez, just two months into her first term.

That’s up from 26% last September, in the wake of her primary win over longtime Representative Joe Crowley.

Support for Ocasio-Cortez largely breaks down along party lines, with 56% of Democrats backing the freshman Rep., compared to just 5% of Republicans

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE