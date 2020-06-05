OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

According to a new poll, 40% of likely black voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. This data came from a new report by Rasmussen, which was released on Friday.

50% of likely white voters reported they approve of the president, while 43% of those categorized as “other” stated the same.

This comes as Americans across the nation are uniting in the fight against racial inequality.

“The black community needs to stand up for this president, this isn’t about a handout,” stated one conservative activist. “It’s about lifting up ourselves, our community, working together (and) understanding policy better.”

That same day, President Trump touted his dedication to the prosperity of black Americans. He pointed to opportunity zones, criminal justice reform and funding for historically black schools.

He went on to say great things are happening for our country, in regards to racial equality. The president stated “equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement,” no matter the color of their skin.

“They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. We all saw what happened last week, we can’t let that happen. Hopefully, George (Floyd) is looking down right now and saying, ‘This is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ …This is a great, great day in terms of equality.” – Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States

Moving forward, he said his focus will be on the renewal, restoration and recovery of the country’s most vulnerable communities.