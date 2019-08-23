Police: Suspect in fatal stabbing on CSUF campus was co-worker of victim

OAN Newsroom

Friday, August 23, 2019

Authorities in Fullerton, California say the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a university staff member was a fellow co-worker. In a press conference Thursday, Fullerton Police said 51-year-old Chuyen Vo was arrested at his home Wednesday night. He worked at California State University Fullerton with 57-year-old Steven Chan.

Chan, who was previously the budget and finance director for the school, was found stabbed multiple times inside his car in a campus parking lot on Monday. Chan had returned to the campus as a consultant back in January. The university’s president, Fram Virjee, expressed his condolences and had this to say about the slain staff member.

“We, as a Titan family have suffered a devastating tragedy that’s hit close to home,” he stated. “Our hearts are with Steven Chan and his family and everyone in our campus community.”

Police say items including an explosive device as well as tools commonly used in kidnappings were also found in a backpack at the crime scene. The backpack is believed to have helped lead police to Vo.

Authorities confirmed Vo acted alone, adding, there does not appear to be any further danger to the community. The university’s president is still urging staff, students, and others to remain mindful of their surroundings and has boosted security during the first week of its academic year.

“We have to remain vigilant — vigilant in supporting each other and our police to safeguard our campus and community,” said Virjee. “We’ve longed and dedicated upholding and improving safety measures on our campus, and this isolated incident remains just that, an isolated incident.”

Police say the incident appeared to be a targeted attack and a motive could be determined in a matter of days. Vo is being held without bail.