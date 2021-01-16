Police surround Calif. Gov. Newsom’s mansion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:15 AM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Riot police in California are protecting the mansion of Gov. Newsom (D-Calif.) amid threats of violent protests.

According to reports on Saturday, dozens of officers with riot gear were positioned outside the gate of Newsom’s Fair Oaks, California mansion.

Last week, Newsom deployed hundreds of National Guard troops and police officers to patrol areas around the Statehouse and Capitol Mall. This came ahead of expected unrest, which authorities predict could happen Sunday and Wednesday.

#FairOaks #California

Massive police presence in riot gear outside of CA Governor Gavin Newsom’s Mansion. pic.twitter.com/mKJFmrv1SD — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 16, 2021

“We’re going to have enough California National Guard, Highway Patrol and local law enforcement assets,” Cal OES Law Enforcement Branch Chief Mark Pazin said. “To ensure the safety of the community.”

Some businesses in the area are standing strong by choosing to stay open despite warnings. They said they will try to deal with it the best they can.

So far, there have been no threats of protests outside the governor’s mansion.