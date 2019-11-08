Police stop group of students from plan to harm classmates

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 PM PT — Friday, November 8, 2019

The Albion Police Department in New York announced they were able to stop a group of middle-schoolers from carrying out a plan to kill and injure their classmates. This week, police arrested three students under the age of 16 in connection with the violent plot.

The students allegedly used the messaging app Discord to schedule the attack. They sought to harm as many fellow students and staff members as they could with guns and explosive devices. Authorities said the students shared “inappropriate and threatening messages” with each other through the app.

One student said he reportedly felt “shunned” by another student, which was the inspiration for the planned attack. A staff member notified police of the threat, but it’s unclear how they found out about the misconduct.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement regarding the case, saying New York has zero tolerance for violence in schools.

“Any person posing a threat to our schools will face the harshest possible penalty under the law — whether or not they intend to actually execute that threat,” stated Cuomo.

Albion Police Chief Roland Nenni echoed those same remarks while speaking of preventative measures to ensure school safety.

“It’s crucial for parents, staff and other civilians…(to) play an important role in school safety,” stated Nenni. “Because of the initial report of a threat to a student, lives were saved and this tragedy was averted.”

The arrested middle school students were charged with second degree conspiracy. Their names have not been released because of their ages, but they are expected to be tried in a juvenile court in the near future.

Albion Central School District Superintendent Michael Bonnewell sent a letter about the case to families from the school, reassuring parents that the students were removed from harm’s way “pending the completion of the investigation.”