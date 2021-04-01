Police: Shooting at Calif. business complex leaves at least 4 dead, suspect injured

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:17 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Law enforcement officials in California are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a business complex in the city of Orange. According to the Orange County Police Department, officers responded to calls of an active shooting threat on Wednesday night.

Lt. Jennifer Amat said four people were killed, while a bystander and an officer were wounded.

“Our officers did respond, and upon arrival encountered active gun shots being fired. The officers did engage with the suspects and an officer involved shooting did occur,” Amat stated. “At the scene, we do have four deceased, one of which is a child.”

The suspected shooter is currently in custody and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

One witness said she heard at least five gun shots go off prior to law enforcement arriving on scene.

“I was just in my room, just hanging out, and all of a sudden I heard about five to seven gun shots go off. Then waited a couple minutes and then the police came, and I heard a few more gun shots go off,” a witness said. “Then there was a lot quickly, and then the helicopter showed up and then it was pretty radio silent after that.”

Authorities said an investigation is underway, with more details to come in a briefing on Thursday.