Police reveal motive behind Okla. hospital shooting

UPDATED 9:22 AM PT – Friday, June 3, 2022

Police in Oklahoma revealed their was intent behind the fatal shooting in Tulsa. On Thursday, Tulsa PD confirmed the target of the deadly shooting was Dr. Preston Phillips at Saint Francis hospital.

“At 4:52 p.m. on June 1 a third party who was on a video chat off location with an on location doctor called 911,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. “The doctor told her to call 911 saying their had been a shooting.”

A letter recovered on the gunman identified as Michael Louis made it clear he came to the hospital with the intent to kill. Phillips performed back surgery on the gunman on May 19 and he was seeking additional help for ongoing pain.

#SaintFrancisStrong — WEAR PINK

In honor of the victims who died in the shooting earlier this week, you'll see some Officers with pink badges, citizens wearing pink, buildings lit up pink, and flags flying at half-staff on state property.#TulsaPolice pic.twitter.com/UJca1CL7Vl — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 3, 2022

After continuously asking for help, police say the gunman blamed him for his suffering. The gunman purchased a semi-automatic handgun at a local pawn shop on May 29 and a AR-15 style rifle on June 1, just hours before entering the hospital. Police received multiple calls of a shooter and quickly responded to the scene.

“As officers were calling out Tulsa Police and advancing towards the suspect’s location they heard a gun shot,” stated Franklin. “We believe that was the final gun shot with the suspect taking his own life.”

A total of four people were killed, Dr. Phillips, Dr. Stephani Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, as well as a patient William Love.

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS — We've compiled information on the four victims in the Active Shooter situation on Wednesday: Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, William Love, and Amanda Glenn.

MORE INFO: https://t.co/d5OaBytk1c pic.twitter.com/1PLx04SWyf — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 2, 2022

The mayor of Tulsa spoke with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R). He voiced flags statewide will be lowered to half staff until sundown on June 5 in honor of the four victims killed.