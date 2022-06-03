Trending

Police reveal motive behind Okla. hospital shooting

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 27: Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend, hoping to put a dent in crime, during what is typically one of the more violent weekends of the year. In 2016, 6 people were killed and another 65 were wounded by gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 27: Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:22 AM PT – Friday, June 3, 2022

Police in Oklahoma revealed their was intent behind the fatal shooting in Tulsa. On Thursday, Tulsa PD confirmed the target of the deadly shooting was Dr. Preston Phillips at Saint Francis hospital.

“At 4:52 p.m. on June 1 a third party who was on a video chat off location with an on location doctor called 911,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. “The doctor told her to call 911 saying their had been a shooting.”

A letter recovered on the gunman identified as Michael Louis made it clear he came to the hospital with the intent to kill. Phillips performed back surgery on the gunman on May 19 and he was seeking additional help for ongoing pain.

After continuously asking for help, police say the gunman blamed him for his suffering. The gunman purchased a semi-automatic handgun at a local pawn shop on May 29 and a AR-15 style rifle on June 1, just hours before entering the hospital. Police received multiple calls of a shooter and quickly responded to the scene.

“As officers were calling out Tulsa Police and advancing towards the suspect’s location they heard a gun shot,” stated Franklin. “We believe that was the final gun shot with the suspect taking his own life.”

A total of four people were killed, Dr. Phillips, Dr. Stephani Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, as well as a patient William Love.

The mayor of Tulsa spoke with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R). He voiced flags statewide will be lowered to half staff until sundown on June 5 in honor of the four victims killed.

MORE NEWS: Calif. Doctor Promotes Medical Freedom

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE