Police in some sanctuary cities are still working with immigration agents

UPDATED 9:35 AM PT — Thursday, March 14, 2019

Federal immigration officers are reportedly finding ways to work around sanctuary policies.

Reports from around the country are finding instances of police cooperating with immigration officers off record as a way to protect their communities despite local laws prohibiting the contact.

This typically involves police giving federal agents access to their databases and jails along with tips about when suspected illegal aliens are set to be released from custody.

More than 100 local governments have adopted some form of sanctuary policy, which has drawn widespread criticism from law enforcement.

“This legislation prevents the Sheriffs from communicating with our federal law enforcement partners in a way that protects out community,” stated Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson. “What we really need is everyone working together to promote a healthier, safer community and not interfering with out ability to hold people accountable, who victimize others.”

Instances of this cooperation can be seen even in Democrat-run cities like Chicago and Philadelphia.