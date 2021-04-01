Police in Orange, Calif. Provide update on Wednesday’s mass shooting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Police provided an update on a mass shooting in Orange, California that left four people dead. On Thursday afternoon, Orange Police Department Lieutenant Jennifer Amat said the Orange County Crime Lab was at the scene of the shooting where the identity of the victims was not yet confirmed. She added, her office will provide the identities as soon as they are made available.

Amat noted the one surviving victim was in stable condition while the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Galaxio Gonzalez, was in critical condition. The lieutenant also said it appeared Gonzalez had a business relationship with the victims and knew the layout of the building before carrying out the attack.

“It appears the suspect used a bicycle-type cable lock to secure the gates from the inside, from both the north and the south sides of the courtyard,” Amat said. “Two officers engaged the suspect from outside of the gates and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Meanwhile, officials said investigators will remain on the scene throughout Thursday evening.